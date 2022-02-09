Germany's Scholz says talks with Duda, Macron aim to 'prevent war in Europe'
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-02-2022 00:38 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 00:38 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The leaders of Germany, France and Poland will discuss ways to de-escalate tensions over the Russian military build-up on the border of Ukraine in their talks late on Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.
"Our common goal is to prevent a war in Europe," Scholz said alongside President Emmanuel Macron and Polish President Andrzej Duda ahead of talks in the German chancellery.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more
Eastward Yamal gas flows from Germany to Poland decline
German firms fear supply chain pain from China's battle with Omicron
Earnings steady European shares after Monday's rout
Vikas Lifecare sets out to get technology transfer from a leading European entity for recycling of Cross-Linked Poly Ethylene (XLPE)