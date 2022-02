Ugandan author critical of President Museveni flees country - lawyer

A Ugandan author who had spent nearly a month in jail after criticising President Yoweri Museveni has fled the country, the lawyer said on Wednesday.

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, who was released in late January, had been in jail since late December for communications offences related to a series of tweets he posted in December about Museveni and his son, an army general.

