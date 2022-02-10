France condemns attack in Benin national park, checking on any French victims
France condemned on Thursday the recent attack on park rangers in northern Benin, in which several people were killed, and a French foreign ministry source added that checks were being made to confirm if there were any French casualties.
Three security sources with knowledge of the attack told Reuters earlier that a French national was among six people killed during an ambush on park rangers in northern Benin on Tuesday.
