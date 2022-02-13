NSDC, Common Service Centres inks pact for delivery of services to accelerate skill development

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Common Service Centres (CSC) have inked a pact for the delivery of services to accelerate India's skill development.

''The NSDC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Common Services Centres today (Sunday) to collaborate for the delivery of services related to various skill development programs to the youth in rural and remote areas of the country,'' according to a statement.

Under the partnership, the CSCs at the village level will act as a skill desk, creating awareness about the various available skill development programs.

Registrations of the candidates will be carried out under the available program for skill development training, along with the Aadhaar seeding of candidates and certificate distribution.

NSDC Chief Operating Officer Ved Mani Tiwari said in the statement, ''Through CSC, NSDC will be able to identify skill seekers at the grass-root level and connect them with the right skilling opportunities in the ecosystem.'' He added that this strategic partnership will help NSDC leverage the database and analytics of CSC and plan intended skilling for the youth who aspire to be skilled.

CSC SPV Managing Director Dinesh Kumar Tyagi said, ''The association with NSDC will be pathbreaking as it will allow the village-level entrepreneurs managing the CSCs to identify the candidates, help them in registration, link them with training providers, thereby fulfilling the aspirations of a large number of rural youth interested in upskilling or enhancing employment opportunities.'' NSDC, under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), is a unique public-private partnership (PPP) that aims to catalyze the creation of a large and quality vocational training ecosystem in India.

Since its inception in 2010, NSDC has trained over three crore people through its collaboration with over 600 training partners and over 11,000 training centers spread across over 600 districts in the country.

CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd is implementing the common service centers (CSCs) scheme, which is one of the mission mode projects under the Digital India Programme.

CSCs are access points for the delivery of essential public utility services, social welfare schemes, healthcare, financial, education and agriculture services, apart from a host of B2C (business-to-consumer) services to citizens in rural and remote areas of the country.

It is a pan-India network catering to the regional, geographic, linguistic, and cultural diversity of the country, thus enabling the government's mandate of a socially, financially, and digitally inclusive society.

