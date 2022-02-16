Left Menu

Woman arrested with 10 kg poppy in J-K

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 16-02-2022 00:46 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 00:46 IST
A woman was arrested and 10 kilograms of poppy was recovered from her possession in Banihal belt of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

During a routine checking at Railway chowk in Banihal, police party intercepted the woman pedestrian who was on her way from Srinagar towards Jammu, they said.

During the process of checking, 10 kg poppy was recovered from her possession, they said, adding that she was identified as Amarjeet Kour of Kapurthala belt of Punjab.

She was arrested and the contraband was seized, they said.

A case was registered in the Banihal Police Station in this regard, they added. PTI CORR AB SRY

