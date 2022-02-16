SC Collegium approves appointment of Additional Judge of Manipur HC as permanent judge

The Supreme Court Collegium Wednesday approved the proposal for the appointment of Justice Ahanthem Bimol Singh, Additional Judge of the Manipur High Court as Permanent Judge.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana also approved the proposal for the elevation of 10 advocates as Judges in the Bombay High Court.

In another decision, the Collegium also approved the proposal for elevation of the six advocates as Judges in the Madras High Court The advocates whose names have been approved for Bombay High Court are -- Kishore Chandrakant Sant, Valmiki Menezes SA, Kamal Rashmi Khata, Sharmila Uttamrao Deshmukh, Arun Ramnath Pednekar, Sandeep Vishnupant Marne, Gauri Vinod Godse, Rajesh Shantaram Patil, Arif Saleh Doctor, and Somasekhar Sundaresan.

The advocates whose names have been approved for Madras High Court are -- Nidumolu Mala, Sunder Mohan, Kabali Kumaresh Babu, S Sounthar, Abdul Ghani Abdul Hameed, and R John Sathyan.

The collegium, which also comprised senior-most judges Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, held deliberations today and the resolution was uploaded on the apex court website.

