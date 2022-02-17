Indonesia President tells G20 now is not the time for geopolitical tension
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday called for collaboration between countries to promote a global economic recovery and said now was not the time to create geopolitical tensions such as the situation happening in Ukraine.
The president made the remarks at the opening of a meeting of finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies hosted by Indonesia.
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the meeting will focus on discussing the exit strategy for monetary policy, high global inflation, vaccine distribution and financing the climate agenda, among other things.
