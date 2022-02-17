Left Menu

Ukraine rebels accuse govt forces of mortar shelling -report

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 09:41 IST
Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine accused Kyiv government forces on Thursday of shelling their territory with mortars, in violation of agreements aimed at ending the conflict, the RIA news agency said.

Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops close to Ukraine's borders while demanding that NATO pledge not to accept Kyiv as a member. An escalation in the years-long conflict with Donbass separatists could fuel tension between Russia and the West.

