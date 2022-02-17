France, partners to begin Mali military withdrawal - statement
France and its European partners involved in the fight against Islamist militants in Mali have decided to start the coordinated withdrawal of their military resources in the country, a joint statement said on Friday.
They agreed to set out plans on how to remain in the region, notably Niger and the Gulf of Guinea countries by June 2022, the statement said.
