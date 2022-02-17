Left Menu

Russia, Belarus to end drills as planned - officials

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 15:27 IST
Russia, Belarus to end drills as planned - officials
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russia and Belarus will end their joint military drills on Feb. 20 as previously planned, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday, addressing Western concerns that Russian troops may stay in Belarus for a longer time.

Separately, the RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that the matter of extending Russian troops' stay in Belarus was not on the agenda.

The drills in Belarus have added to Western fears of a possible Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. Moscow has denied planning such an attack.

