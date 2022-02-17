Kuwait Emiri decree accepts resignations of defence, interior ministers -tweet
2022-02-17
A Kuwaiti Emiri decree was issued on Thursday accepting the resignations of the ministers of interior and defence, the information ministry said on Twitter.
The decree appointed Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah as caretaker defence minister and Oil Minister Mohammad Al-Fares as caretaker interior minister.
