China welcomes further Iran-US talks, foreign minister says
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi welcomed Iran-US follow-up talks on a memorandum of understanding, supporting efforts to consolidate the ceasefire and promote regional peace.
- Country:
- China
China welcomes Iran and the U.S. launching follow-up talks on a memorandum of understanding and supports all efforts conducive to peace in the Middle East, foreign minister Wang Yi said in a meeting on Monday with Iran's senior security official in India. "Maintaining and implementing the Memorandum of Understanding will help consolidate the hard-won ceasefire, open new prospects for Iran-U.S. relations," Wang told Ghadir Nezami, according a statement from his ministry.
China backs Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty and dignity and improving ties with Gulf and regional countries, Wang said, adding that Beijing is willing to provide assistance in its own way to help restore regional peace.
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