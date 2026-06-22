China welcomes further Iran-US talks, foreign minister says

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi welcomed Iran-US follow-up talks on a memorandum of understanding, supporting efforts to consolidate the ceasefire and promote regional peace.

Reuters | China Welcomes Iran And The Us Launching Followup Talks On A Memorandum Of Understanding And Supports All Efforts Conducive To Peace In The Middle East | Updated: 22-06-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 15:32 IST
China welcomes further Iran-US talks, foreign minister says
Wang Yi
  • Country:
  • China

China ​welcomes Iran ​and the U.S. ‌launching follow-up ​talks on a memorandum of understanding and ‌supports all efforts conducive to peace in the Middle East, foreign minister Wang Yi ‌said in a meeting on ‌Monday with Iran's senior security official in India. "Maintaining and implementing the Memorandum of Understanding will ⁠help ​consolidate ⁠the hard-won ceasefire, open new prospects for Iran-U.S. ⁠relations," Wang told Ghadir Nezami, according a statement ​from his ministry.

China backs Iran in ⁠safeguarding its sovereignty and dignity and improving ties ⁠with ​Gulf and regional countries, Wang said, adding that Beijing is ⁠willing to provide assistance in its own way ⁠to ⁠help restore regional peace.

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