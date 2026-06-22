UK ex-minister Streeting backs Andy Burnham as Starmer replacement

British Former Health Minister Wes Streeting Said In A Letter On Monday He Would Back Andy Burnham To Replace Keir Starmer After The Prime Minister Announced He Would Resign Earlier On Monday Streeting Had Previously Said He Would Challenge Any Leadership Contest

​British ‌former health ​minister Wes ‌Streeting said in a letter on ‌Monday he ‌would back Andy Burnham to replace ⁠Keir ​Starmer ⁠after the prime ⁠minister announced he would ​resign earlier on ⁠Monday.

Streeting had ⁠previously ​said he would challenge ⁠any leadership contest.