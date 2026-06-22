UK ex-minister Streeting backs Andy Burnham as Starmer replacement
British former health minister Wes Streeting has pledged support for Andy Burnham to succeed Keir Starmer as Labour leader following the prime minister's resignation.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British former health minister Wes Streeting said in a letter on Monday he would back Andy Burnham to replace Keir Starmer after the prime minister announced he would resign earlier on Monday.
Streeting had previously said he would challenge any leadership contest.
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