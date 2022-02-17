Left Menu

Govt gets 191 objections to proposal to increase Shimla MC wards: Official

As many as 191 objections and suggestions were received to the proposal to increase Shimla municipal corporation wards from the existing 34 to 41, an senior government official on Thursday said. The objections were received till Thursday 5 pm, said Shimla additional deputy commissioner Shivam Pratap Singh.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 17-02-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 22:06 IST
As many as 191 objections and suggestions were received to the proposal to increase Shimla municipal corporation wards from the existing 34 to 41, an senior government official on Thursday said. The objections were received till Thursday 5 pm, said Shimla additional deputy commissioner Shivam Pratap Singh. These objections and suggestions will be heard on Saturday at Bachat Bhawan auditorium in the DC office complex, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

