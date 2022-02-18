Left Menu

Disciplinary action to be taken against 5 Delhi Police inspectors after 'callous' investigation in murder case

Rohini court session's Judge enquired about the callous and cavalier investigation of police officials in a murder case upon which the Delhi Police Deputy commissioner of police (Northwest) took disciplinary action against five inspectors after an enquiry due to lapse in the investigation in a murder case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 17:57 IST
Disciplinary action to be taken against 5 Delhi Police inspectors after 'callous' investigation in murder case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rohini court session's Judge enquired about the callous and cavalier investigation of police officials in a murder case upon which the Delhi Police Deputy commissioner of police (Northwest) took disciplinary action against five inspectors after an enquiry due to lapse in the investigation in a murder case. In August 2018, what police suspect to be a gang war, a 46-year-old property dealer, allegedly associated with the Gogi gang, was shot dead by unidentified men in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar. After the arrest of accused persons, the charge sheet was submitted in Rohini court and the matter is at the stage of charge arguments from the last three years.

The defense counsel Advocate Ravi Drall for accused Narender alias Yudhveer and Sachin Mann argued before the Sessions court that the accused persons have been arrested upon the suspicion and there is no evidence on record to prove the fact that the alleged murder was committed by the accused persons. It was further argued that if there was any conspiracy in regard to the alleged crime there shall be any evidence but the investigating agency failed to collect any CDR of any of the accused persons in order to prove their whereabouts on the alleged day of the incident. Further, the case is on charge arguments for the last two years but no ballistic report has been submitted so far.

Taking note of arguments, ASJ Kiran Gupta, Rohini Court sought a reply from the Deputy commissioner of police (Northwest) and as per the enquiry report "an enquiry was conducted through ACP." As per the enquiry report, "there is a lapse on the part of the IO's Inspector Satish Kumar, Inspector Narender Beniwal and inspector Nag Bhushan, who failed to investigate the case in a professional manner. They failed to obtain CDR, did not make sincere efforts to obtain a ballistic report from FSL. There is a supervisory lapse on part of W/Inspector Arti Sharma and SHO/Ashok Vihar Nafe Singh who failed to supervise the case. Letters have been sent to concerned DCP offices for taking disciplinary action against them." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022