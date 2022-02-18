Disciplinary action to be taken against 5 Delhi Police inspectors after 'callous' investigation in murder case

Rohini court session's Judge enquired about the callous and cavalier investigation of police officials in a murder case upon which the Delhi Police Deputy commissioner of police (Northwest) took disciplinary action against five inspectors after an enquiry due to lapse in the investigation in a murder case. In August 2018, what police suspect to be a gang war, a 46-year-old property dealer, allegedly associated with the Gogi gang, was shot dead by unidentified men in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar. After the arrest of accused persons, the charge sheet was submitted in Rohini court and the matter is at the stage of charge arguments from the last three years.

The defense counsel Advocate Ravi Drall for accused Narender alias Yudhveer and Sachin Mann argued before the Sessions court that the accused persons have been arrested upon the suspicion and there is no evidence on record to prove the fact that the alleged murder was committed by the accused persons. It was further argued that if there was any conspiracy in regard to the alleged crime there shall be any evidence but the investigating agency failed to collect any CDR of any of the accused persons in order to prove their whereabouts on the alleged day of the incident. Further, the case is on charge arguments for the last two years but no ballistic report has been submitted so far.

Taking note of arguments, ASJ Kiran Gupta, Rohini Court sought a reply from the Deputy commissioner of police (Northwest) and as per the enquiry report "an enquiry was conducted through ACP." As per the enquiry report, "there is a lapse on the part of the IO's Inspector Satish Kumar, Inspector Narender Beniwal and inspector Nag Bhushan, who failed to investigate the case in a professional manner. They failed to obtain CDR, did not make sincere efforts to obtain a ballistic report from FSL. There is a supervisory lapse on part of W/Inspector Arti Sharma and SHO/Ashok Vihar Nafe Singh who failed to supervise the case. Letters have been sent to concerned DCP offices for taking disciplinary action against them." (ANI)

