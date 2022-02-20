Left Menu

Israel appoints ex-general as head of government cyber security

Israel's cabinet on Sunday approved the appointment of retired military intelligence general Gaby Portnoy to head the country's National Cyber Directorate, the Prime Minister's Office said. Israeli government websites and companies face thousands of attacks daily but most are thwarted. Portnoy, 52, is chief operating officer of high-tech firm EnVizon Medical.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-02-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 17:35 IST
Israel appoints ex-general as head of government cyber security
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's cabinet on Sunday approved the appointment of retired military intelligence general Gaby Portnoy to head the country's National Cyber Directorate, the Prime Minister's Office said. Portnoy will replace Yigal Unna, who stepped down last month, as chief of cyber security.

The Cyber Directorate is the main body charged with defending Israel's cyberspace and advancing the build-up of its cyber strength. It works to strengthen the protection of organizations and citizens in dealing with cyber attacks and in preparing for emergencies. Israeli government websites and companies face thousands of attacks daily but most are thwarted.

Portnoy, 52, is chief operating officer of high-tech firm EnVizon Medical. Prior to that, he spent 31 years in the armed forces, serving in senior positions including head of operations for the Intelligence Corps, retiring with the rank of brigadier-general.

Israel's cyber sector is one of the country's fastest growing, raising $8.8 billion in 2021 to triple the amount of 2020. Another 40 Israeli cyber firms were bought by foreign companies for a total of $3.5 billion, while Israeli cyber exports reached $11 billion in 2021. The directorate said 40% of the private global investment in cybersecurity funding rounds are in Israel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

 India
2
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
4
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022