Left Menu

Two arrested for killing 32-year-old man in Karol Bagh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 00:43 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 00:27 IST
Two arrested for killing 32-year-old man in Karol Bagh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man who resisted their attempt to rob him in central Delhi's Karol Bagh, police said.

The accused were identified as Vishal Goswami (23) and Mohit (22), they said.

The duo attacked Ravi Singh, who used to work at a footwear shop here, on Saturday around 9.45 pm when he was walking home and robbed him of his bag and mobile phone, a senior police officer said.

Singh was found bleeding on the road and was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment, he said.

On scanning CCTV footage from the area, the police said, the accused were spotted beating up the victim with stones and fleeing with his belongings.

''We conducted raids in Baljeet Nagar and Anand Parbat, and the duo was arrested and the stolen items recovered,'' said Shweta Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

The accused confessed during interrogation, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
2
State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; Italy reports 42,081 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022