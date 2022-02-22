Two arrested for killing 32-year-old man in Karol Bagh

Two people were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man who resisted their attempt to rob him in central Delhi's Karol Bagh, police said.

The accused were identified as Vishal Goswami (23) and Mohit (22), they said.

The duo attacked Ravi Singh, who used to work at a footwear shop here, on Saturday around 9.45 pm when he was walking home and robbed him of his bag and mobile phone, a senior police officer said.

Singh was found bleeding on the road and was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment, he said.

On scanning CCTV footage from the area, the police said, the accused were spotted beating up the victim with stones and fleeing with his belongings.

''We conducted raids in Baljeet Nagar and Anand Parbat, and the duo was arrested and the stolen items recovered,'' said Shweta Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

The accused confessed during interrogation, she said.

