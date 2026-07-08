Modi's Temple Visit Fuels India-Indonesia Heritage Alliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the historic Prambanan Temple Complex in Indonesia with President Prabowo Subianto, marking the launch of a conservation project. This initiative strengthens India-Indonesia ties through cultural diplomacy and aims to restore the 9th-century Hindu temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 10:54 IST
Modi's Temple Visit Fuels India-Indonesia Heritage Alliance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the historic Prambanan Temple Complex with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Yogyakarta, Indonesia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on an official visit to Indonesia's esteemed Prambanan Temple Complex on Wednesday, accompanied by President Prabowo Subianto. The visit underscored a pivotal moment in India-Indonesia relations as Modi offered prayers at the expansive site dedicated to the Hindu Trimurti of Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Brahma.

During the journey from Yogyakarta, an enthusiastic Modi shared an aerial view of the site on social media, praising the 'majestic Prambanan Temple' as they neared this renowned UNESCO World Heritage Site. This visit coincides with the debut of an India-backed conservation endeavor aimed at revitalizing the sprawling temple complex, a cornerstone of New Delhi's Act East cultural diplomacy strategy.

This heritage partnership between the two nations was firmly established following in-depth bilateral talks, culminating in the exchange of a Letter of Intent for the preservation project. Both leaders reaffirmed their dedication to fortifying the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, striving for a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Standing on Java island, Prambanan ranks as the largest Hindu temple site in Indonesia and the region's second-largest after Cambodia's Angkor Wat. Constructed in the 9th century by the Hindu Mataram Kingdom, the site features intricate volcanic stone structures, notably the central Shiva Temple, a towering 47-metre edifice exemplifying classical Hindu architecture.

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