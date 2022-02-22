Left Menu

Rape victim commits suicide in Muzaffarnagar village

A 19-year-old rape survivor allegedly hanged herself in her house in Chandpur village here, officials said on Tuesday. Four accused were arrested and the main accused is still in jail, the police said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 22-02-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 13:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 19-year-old rape survivor allegedly hanged herself in her house in Chandpur village here, officials said on Tuesday. According to Circle Officer Vinay Gautam, the body of the girl was found hanging from the ceiling in her house under Shahpur police station area on Monday.

No suicide note was found and investigations are on, he said.

According to her family, she was alone in the house when the incident took place. Her father Satish had gone to his work while her mother was in the fields.

Notably, the girl was gang-raped by four youths in 2019. Four accused were arrested and the main accused is still in jail, the police said.

