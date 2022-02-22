Explosion at firecracker factory kills six women in India

An explosion at a firecracker factory in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning killed six women and injured 13 other people, a police officer said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the incident in the Una district of the northern state and investigations were ongoing to see if the factory had a licence to operate, Superintendent of Police Arijit Sen said.

