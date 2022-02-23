MP: Haryana man arrested for thefts at ATMs in Gwalior

The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested a member of an inter-state gang in connection with the theft of Rs 44 lakh from ATM cash chests in Gwalior, an official said on Wednesday.

A police team from Gwalior arrested the accused from Haryana's Palwal town following a firing on Tuesday, he said. A gang of unidentified thieves had broken into three ATM cash chests using gas cutters and decamped with Rs 44 lakh after blackening the CCTV cameras installed at the kiosks in Gwalior city on the intervening night of February 19 and 20.

Based on a tip-off, the police team from Morena and Gwalior reached Palwal and nabbed one of the accused identified as Khursheed with the help of local police, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi said. During the arrest, the accomplices of the accused opened fire at the police team but failed to take him away, he said.

The accused and his associates are involved in several ATM theft cases in Gwalior, Morena and Shivpuri districts, the official said, adding that a hunt is on for the other accused.

