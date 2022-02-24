Siren sounds in Kyiv, shelling hits Ukrainian military units in east - minister
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-02-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 11:13 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
An emergency siren sounded around Kyiv on Thursday morning and the defense minister said that Ukrainian units, military control centers, and airfields in Ukraine's east were under intensive Russian shelling.
The military said that Ukraine's air force was trying to repel a Russian air attack. It said that reports of Russian troops landing in Odessa were false.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 5-France's Macron calls for calm to resolve Ukraine crisis
Russia calls report of Ukrainian missile system request 'provocation'
British PM Johnson to visit Poland for talks on Ukraine
Japan ready to supply LNG to Europe if Ukrainian crisis escalates
UK PM to visit Poland, NATO chief amid Ukraine crisis