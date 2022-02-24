Siren sounds in Kyiv, shelling hits Ukrainian military units in east - minister

An emergency siren sounded around Kyiv on Thursday morning and the defense minister said that Ukrainian units, military control centers, and airfields in Ukraine's east were under intensive Russian shelling.

The military said that Ukraine's air force was trying to repel a Russian air attack. It said that reports of Russian troops landing in Odessa were false.

