Russian military says it knocked out Ukraine air defences

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 12:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Russian military says it has knocked out Ukraine's air defence assets and airbases.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the Russian strikes have "suppressed air defence means of the Ukrainian military," adding that the infrastructure of Ukraine's military bases has been incapacitated." It denied the claims that a Russian warplane was shot down over Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, reported that it has shot down five Russian aircraft while fending off the Russian attack on the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he unleashed an attack on Ukraine in a televised address early Thursday, drawing international condemnation.

___ Beijing: China is advising its people in Ukraine to stay home because of ongoing military actions and chaos but made no mention of Russian forces.

The notice issued on its Kyiv embassy's social media account Thursday said: "Social order is chaotic and out of control, especially in the cities where at times of serious unrest.'' It said a person walking on the streets could be a target of attack and traffic could be stopped at any time. It added that people should remain calm and contact local authorities if they come into danger.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the military operation in eastern Ukraine early Thursday.

China has denounced sanctions against Russia, with which it has increasingly aligned its foreign policy to challenge the West, and blamed the US and its allies for provoking Moscow.

___ Brussels: The top European Union chiefs said the invasion of Ukraine "will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia" and that more sanction will be in the offing.

The 27-nation bloc already issued sanctions on Russia for its recognition of breakaway republics in Ukraine earlier this week, and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and foreign policy chief Josep Borrell "will outline a further sanctions package".

The 27 EU leaders will discuss them later Thursday at a summit meeting and they could be imposed soon after.

