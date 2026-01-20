Left Menu

Delhi's Power Tariff Dilemma: Headless Commission, Unresolved Rates

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission has been without a chairman since August, delaying the revision of power tariffs in the capital. A draft proposal to extend the Business Plan Regulations till FY 2026-27 has been released, yet the power tariff hasn't changed since 2014, impacting both power companies and consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) remains without a chairman since August, perpetuating uncertainty in power tariff revisions for the national capital. The commission has not issued any new tariff orders since 2021, maintaining outdated rates that benefit neither the electricity providers nor the consumers.

In January, DERC proposed extending the Business Plan Regulations, 2023, to cover FY 2026-27, pending final stakeholder comments. The extended plan could alter distribution loss and renewable purchase obligation targets, but an official release has yet to occur.

The chairman's role, critical for regulatory decisions, has been vacant since last August, while replacement efforts lag. The commission's lack of leadership raises concern over further delays in tariff determinations, potentially burdening consumers with extra costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

