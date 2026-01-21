Left Menu

Pioneering a People-Centric Healthcare Revolution: The Lancet Commission's Vision for India

The Lancet Commission report outlines a roadmap for a rights-based, citizen-focused health system in India, emphasizing the need for innovative financing, regulation, and community engagement to deliver accessible and equitable care, aligning with the vision of a developed India by 2047, while integrating digital technologies and ensuring universal health coverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 10:54 IST
The Lancet Commission has released a comprehensive report advocating for a citizen-centric health system in India, pivotal to achieving a rights-based approach in healthcare. The report highlights the necessity of innovative funding, strategic regulations and active community engagement to ensure accessible, high-quality care for all citizens.

In line with India's ambition of 'Viksit Bharat' for a developed nation by 2047, the report emphasizes the importance of community involvement, transparency, and equity in achieving Universal Health Coverage. International experts, including those from Harvard Medical School, stress integrating primary, secondary, and tertiary levels of healthcare and leveraging digital technologies to enhance India's public healthcare framework.

Poonam Muttreja, executive director of the Population Foundation of India, underscores the value of recognizing citizens as partners in health, which fosters a more responsive and compassionate system. The commission calls for reforms driven by decentralization and collaborative efforts across sectors, requiring strong political resolve for effective implementation and accountability.

