Finland is ready receive refugees from Ukraine, says PM
Finland is prepared to receive refugees from Ukraine, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday, as she strongly condemned the military action Russia has taken in Ukraine. Marin estimated there could be a large number of refugees from Ukraine who could try to escape towards the European Union.
- Country:
- Finland
Finland is prepared to receive refugees from Ukraine, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday, as she strongly condemned the military action Russia has taken in Ukraine.
Marin estimated there could be a large number of refugees from Ukraine who could try to escape towards the European Union. "(Finland's) ministry of interior for its part is preparing to receive refugees from Ukraine," she told reporters.
Both Marin and Finland's President Sauli Niinisto strongly condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine. "Despite prior warnings, this morning has come as a shock for all of us and our deepest feelings are with Ukrainian people," Niinisto said.
Niinisto ruled out the possibility of Finland reacting to the events by immediately applying for NATO membership. "(In Finland) we are now seeing quick comments for applying today and joining tomorrow. These sensitive reactions are understandable but cannot really work in the real world," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Finland
- Finnish
- Marin
- Ukrainian
- European Union
- Niinisto
- Ukraine
- NATO
- Russia
- Sanna Marin
- Sauli Niinisto
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 5-France's Macron calls for calm to resolve Ukraine crisis
British PM Johnson to visit Poland for talks on Ukraine
Ukraine projects calm over Russia fears despite US rhetoric
British PM Johnson to visit Poland for talks on Ukraine -source
Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid worries over Ukraine