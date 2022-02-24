Left Menu

Finland is ready receive refugees from Ukraine, says PM

Finland is prepared to receive refugees from Ukraine, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday, as she strongly condemned the military action Russia has taken in Ukraine. Marin estimated there could be a large number of refugees from Ukraine who could try to escape towards the European Union.

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 24-02-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 14:50 IST
Sanna Marin Image Credit: Twitter (@MarinSanna)
  • Country:
  • Finland

Finland is prepared to receive refugees from Ukraine, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday, as she strongly condemned the military action Russia has taken in Ukraine.

Marin estimated there could be a large number of refugees from Ukraine who could try to escape towards the European Union. "(Finland's) ministry of interior for its part is preparing to receive refugees from Ukraine," she told reporters.

Both Marin and Finland's President Sauli Niinisto strongly condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine. "Despite prior warnings, this morning has come as a shock for all of us and our deepest feelings are with Ukrainian people," Niinisto said.

Niinisto ruled out the possibility of Finland reacting to the events by immediately applying for NATO membership. "(In Finland) we are now seeing quick comments for applying today and joining tomorrow. These sensitive reactions are understandable but cannot really work in the real world," he said.

