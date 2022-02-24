Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 17:20 IST
Lithuania declares state of emergency after Russia invades Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Lithuania's president declared a state of emergency on Thursday, telling the NATO country's army to deploy along its borders in response to "possible disturbances and provocations due to large military forces massed in Russia and Belarus".

The state of emergency, declared hours after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, will be valid for two weeks. Parliament will meet later on Thursday to vote whether to confirm or cancel President Gitanas Nauseda decision.

Once ruled from Moscow but now part of NATO and the European Union, Lithuania borders Belarus and the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

