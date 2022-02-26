Cricket-South Africa bowled out for 364 in first innings
New Zealand bowled South Africa out for 364 in the first innings of the second and final test in Christchurch on Saturday. South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first.
New Zealand lead the series 1-0 after winning the first test in Christchurch by an innings and 276 runs.
