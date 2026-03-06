Tribute to the Fallen: Honoring IAF Heroes
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed condolences for the loss of two Indian Air Force pilots who died in a Sukhoi Su-30MKI crash in Assam. He praised their courage and sacrifice, offering prayers for their families and honoring their service to the nation.
On Friday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended his condolences over the tragic death of two Indian Air Force pilots following the crash of a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.
In a heartfelt social media post, Khandu mourned the loss of Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purbesh Duragkar, commending them for their courage and dedication as they served the nation.
The chief minister emphasized that their sacrifice will forever be remembered, offering prayers for their families and honoring the fallen heroes who served with distinction.
