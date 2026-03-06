Tragedy on the Tracks: Unraveling the Mystery of Mamta's Murder

A woman was discovered murdered near a railway underpass in Sikar district, Rajasthan, on Friday. Police have identified the deceased as Mamta, a resident of Jhunjhunu district.

According to preliminary investigations, Mamta was allegedly killed by her husband, Ajay, who is now the prime suspect. Locals found her body and reported the incident to the police.

An FSL team has thoroughly examined the crime scene, collecting crucial evidence as authorities launch a manhunt for the suspect.

