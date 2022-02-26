Russia warns local media over Ukraine war coverage
Russia's communications regulator accused 10 local media outlets on Saturday of falsely depicting what Russia calls a special military operation in Ukraine and distributing false information about events there.
Roskomnadzor, the regulator, ordered the media to delete the offending information or face restricted access to their websites and media resources.
