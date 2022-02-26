Left Menu

Delhi: Truck driver booked for reckless driving leading to death of 2 persons

Delhi Police has booked a truck driver allegedly for reckless driving leading to the death of two sleeping persons on the back of the truck after the shuttering plates fell over them due to the sudden brakes applied "rashly", said the police on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 22:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The police have apprehended the truck driver.

The men were identified as Lallan (34 age), Laxman (35 age) and Dharmender Shah (age 32), of which the former two were declared dead when taken to the hospital. Dharmender was referred to a higher centre. "On enquiry, it was revealed that an accident had occurred in which above 3 persons were sleeping at the backside of tempo truck carrying the shuttering plates and while the truck driver drove fast and applied sudden brakes rashly and negligently, the shuttering plates fell over them and they got injured," said the police.

"The tempo was loaded with shuttering plates from Fatehpur Beri at 3 am and was on route for godown near PWD office, Keshav Puram," the police added. The police have registered a case in the matter and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

