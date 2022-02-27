Ukrainian refugee outflow hits 368,000, still rising - U.N.
Some 368,000 people have fled abroad from the fighting in Ukraine, the U.N. refugee agency said on Sunday, citing data provided by national authorities.
"The current total is now 368,000 and continues to rise," UNHCR said via Twitter.
