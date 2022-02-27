Left Menu

Russia warns assistance to foreign state can be treason

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-02-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 17:13 IST
The Russian state prosecutor's office said on Sunday that anyone providing financial or other assistance to a foreign state or international organisation aimed against Russia's security could be convicted of treason, facing a maximum sentence of 20 years.

"Each fact of providing financial or other assistance...will be legally evaluated," it said in a statement on the fourth day of what Russia describes as a military operation in Ukraine.

