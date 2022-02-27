Kyiv continues to hold its defence - mayor

The mayor of Kyiv said on Sunday there were no Russian troops in the Ukrainian capital, which was holding its defence against attacks.

Vitaly Klitschko said that in total 31 people died in the capital since the attacks started, including nine civilians, while 106 people had been injured. "Our military, law enforcement and territorial defence continue to detect and neutralize saboteurs," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

