Kazakhstan cenbank to protect tenge from rouble volatility
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-02-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 18:22 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Kazakhstan's central bank said on Sunday it expects the Russian rouble to be highly volatile in coming days due to Western sanctions against Russia and stands ready to intervene and support the local tenge currency.
The bank said it would stick to a flexible exchange rate policy and only use interventions in order to "curb the unwarranted impact of excessive rouble fluctuations on the tenge".
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Western Railway earns Rs 205 crore by selling scrap
Yashwant Sinha predicts BJP will lose in western UP; lashes out at Dhankar for interference
Over 760 kg drugs seized by NCB, Navy from western seaboard
Remaining U.S. diplomats in Ukraine to work from western city of Lviv -report
Fire erupts at military base in western Iran; no casualties