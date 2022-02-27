Left Menu

Kazakhstan cenbank to protect tenge from rouble volatility

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-02-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 18:22 IST
Kazakhstan's central bank said on Sunday it expects the Russian rouble to be highly volatile in coming days due to Western sanctions against Russia and stands ready to intervene and support the local tenge currency.

The bank said it would stick to a flexible exchange rate policy and only use interventions in order to "curb the unwarranted impact of excessive rouble fluctuations on the tenge".

