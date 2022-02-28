6 held with brown sugar

Six suspected drug peddlers were arrested and brown sugar worth around Rs 10 lakh were seized from their possession, police said on Monday.

Four people who were moving suspiciously were stopped by a police team on Sunday evening, Additional Superintendent of Police Bikram Kishore Bhoi said.

During search, police recovered narcotics, two country-made pistols and seven live cartridges from their possession. While three were arrested, one managed to escape, Bhoi said.

Based on their inputs, three more suspects were arrested in the morning and some amount of brown sugar seized.

Cash worth R̥s 1.67 lakh have also been seized, according to Bhoi.

''Initial investigation revealed that they used to procure contraband from Kolkata and sell those in small packets worth Rs 300-400,'' the ASP said.

Attempts are on to arrest the other suspects, police added.

