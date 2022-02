BRIEF-WTO Dispute Panel To Review Chinese Complaint Regarding Australian Duties - Statement

Feb 28 (Reuters) -

* WTO DISPUTE PANEL TO REVIEW CHINESE COMPLAINT REGARDING AUSTRALIAN DUTIES -STATEMENT

* WTO AGREED AT MEETING ON 28 FEB TO ESTABLISH DISPUTE PANEL TO EXAMINE CHINA’S COMPLAINT REGARDING ANTI-DUMPING AND COUNTERVAILING DUTIES LEVIED BY AUSTRALIA ON VARIOUS IMPORTED CHINESE GOODS

Also Read: Taiwan says Chinese plane flew close to remote island

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)