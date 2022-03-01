Left Menu

Ex-Maharashtra acting DGP Sanjay Pandey appointed as new Mumbai police commissioner

Maharashtra government on Monday appointed former acting Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey as the new Mumbai Police Commissioner.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-03-2022 05:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 05:44 IST
Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra government on Monday appointed former acting Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey as the new Mumbai Police Commissioner. Pandey, a 1986 batch IPS officer, replaced the incumbent Hemant Nagrale. Nagrale has been given the charge of Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation.

Notably, the Mumbai Police Commissioner has been changed for the third time in less than a year. Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh was removed in March 2021 after the arrest of Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze in the 'Antilia' bomb-scare case. Singh had then been replaced by Hemant Nagrale. Senior IPS officer Pandey was given the additional charge as Maharashtra DGP in April last year. Prior to that, he held the responsibility of DG, Maharashtra State Security Corporation. Earlier, he had held the position of DG, Home Guards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

