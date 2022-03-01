China must do everything possible to spur consumption -minister
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-03-2022 07:50 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 07:50 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said on Tuesday that China must "do everything possible" to spur consumption this year.
Some recovery momentum was seen in February, after increased downward pressure on consumption since the fourth quarter, Wang said at a press briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement