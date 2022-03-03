Ukraine says Kherson battle still being waged

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office says fighting is still occurring around the port city of Kherson, which Russian officials have said is in their “complete control.” Zelenskyy's office told The Associated Press that it could not comment on the situation there while the battle was still being waged.

But the mayor of Kherson, Igor Kolykhaev, said Russian soldiers were in the city and came to the city administration building. He said he asked them not to shoot civilians and to allow them to gather up the bodies from the streets.

“I simply asked them not to shoot at people,” Mayor Igor Kolykhaev said in a statement. “We don't have any Ukrainian forces in the city, only civilians and people here who want to LIVE.” Kherson, a city of 300,000, is strategically located on the banks of the Dnieper River near where it flows into the Black Sea. If Russian troops take the city, they could unblock a water canal and restore water supplies to the Crimean Peninsula.

The battle in the Kherson region began last Thursday, the first day of the invasion, and by the next day the Russian forces were able to take a bridge that connects the city with territory on the western bank.

____ Savannah: About 3,800 troops based at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia have been ordered to deploy quickly and bolster U.S. forces in Europe after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“It's been very hectic and stressful, but overall it's worked out,” Army Staff Sgt. Ricora Jackson said Wednesday as she waited with dozens of fellow soldiers to board a chartered flight at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah. The soldiers are from the 1st Armored Brigade of the Army's 3rd Infantry Division.

In all, the Pentagon has ordered about 12,000 service members from various US bases to Europe, with a couple of thousand more already stationed abroad shifting to other European countries. The soldiers' mission overseas is to train alongside military units of NATO allies in a display of force aimed at deterring further aggression by Russia. “I'm a little nervous, but it's OK,” said Jackson, a 22-year-old tank gunner from Pensacola, Florida.

Asked what was making her nervous, she replied: “Just about the unknown.” Maj. Gen. Charles Costanza, the 3rd Infantry's commander, said soldiers and their families were told to expect the deployment to last six months, though it could be extended or shortened depending on developments in Ukraine. “There is no intent to have any US service member fight in Ukraine,” Costanza said. “And they know that.” ___ The Hague: The International Criminal Court's prosecutor opened an investigation Wednesday into possible war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide in Ukraine dating back to 2013, but also covering the conflict sparked by Russia's invasion.

Prosecutor Karim Khan said he launched the probe after 39 of the court's member states requested an investigation, a process known as a referral.

“These referrals enable my Office to proceed with opening an investigation into the Situation in Ukraine from 21 November 2013 onwards, thereby encompassing within its scope any past and present allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed on any part of the territory of Ukraine by any person,” Khan said in a statement.

“Our work in the collection of evidence has now commenced,” he added.

