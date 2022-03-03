Libyan parliament swears in new PM though incumbent stays on
Libya's parliament swore in Fathi Bashagha as the new prime minister in a session in Tobruk on Thursday, though the incumbent Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah has said he will not step down.
