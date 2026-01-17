Left Menu

Resurgence of Civic Protest Over Rifle Club Ground Auction

Opposition parties protested against the proposed auction of the Rifle Club Ground, demanding a halt to the sale. The demonstration led by Congress' Naseemuddin Siddiqui included various political leaders. Accusations were aimed at the development authority for benefiting ruling party associates. Cancellation of the auction was demanded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, political figures from opposition parties coordinated a protest at the Rifle Club Ground, denouncing a planned auction and urging the state government to halt the sale.

This high-profile demonstration was spearheaded by Congress leader and former minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui, alongside participants from the Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal United, Rashtriya Lok Dal, and AIMIM.

Siddiqui attacked the development authority for allegedly favoring ruling party associates through the auction plan, pressing for its cancellation. Despite official claims of suspension due to a lack of applications, concerns persist that the auction could proceed unexpectedly, according to SP MLA Vishwambhar Singh Yadav and other political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

