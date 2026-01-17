Push for Rehbar-e-Khel Teachers' Regularisation in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has pledged to regularise Rehbar-e-Khel teachers, initially recruited in 2019 for physical education roles. Speaking at the border sports festival in Nowshera, he stressed the government's commitment to integrating them after seven years of service.

The Rehbar-e-Khel initiative, which began with 3,000 positions, currently employs 2,417 individuals who have been advocating for regularisation similar to Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers. Starting salaries for these positions are Rs 3,000 per month, increasing to Rs 4,000 over seven years.

Deputy Chief Minister also inaugurated a health camp in collaboration with the army, providing medical services to remote areas. Alongside this, projects worth Rs 2 crore have been sanctioned to improve Nowshera's sports infrastructure, including playfields in every panchayat and a future cricket academy.

(With inputs from agencies.)