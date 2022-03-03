Moldovan president says Moldova applies for EU membership
Moldovan President Maia Sandu signed a formal application for Moldova to join the European Union on Thursday and said it would be delivered to Brussels in the coming days.
"We want to live in peace, democracy, freedom," she said at a briefing in the capital Chisinau.
