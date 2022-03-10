Germany's Scholz, France's Macron demand ceasefire in Putin call

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron demanded an immediate ceasefire in a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said a German government official.

Macron and Scholz also told Putin on Thursday that any resolution to the war in Ukraine needed to come through negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, the official said.

The three agreed to remain in close contact in the coming days, added the German official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)