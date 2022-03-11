IMF agrees to give Moldova more financial support after refugee influx

An International Monetary Fund representative said on Wednesday the Fund had agreed to give Moldova further financial support, after the government asked for a revision to its existing programme due to the arrival of 250,000 refugees from Ukraine.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Moldova's prime minister, IMF mission chief to Moldova Ruben Atoyan said discussions on the amount of support were underway with the government.

