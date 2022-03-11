Left Menu

IMF agrees to give Moldova more financial support after refugee influx

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An International Monetary Fund representative said on Wednesday the Fund had agreed to give Moldova further financial support, after the government asked for a revision to its existing programme due to the arrival of 250,000 refugees from Ukraine.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Moldova's prime minister, IMF mission chief to Moldova Ruben Atoyan said discussions on the amount of support were underway with the government.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

