Ukraine’s Mariupol city says 2,187 residents killed since start of war

The city council of Ukraine’s besieged port city of Mariupol said in a statement on Sunday that 2,187 city residents had been killed since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"In (the last) 24 hours, there were at least 22 bombings of the civilian city. Over 100 bombs have been thrown on Mariupol already," it said in an online statement.

