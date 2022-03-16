Maha: Body of unidentified man recovered from Mumbra creek

The body of an unidentified man was recovered from Retibunder creek in Mumbra of Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Wednesday. The police had spotted the body of a man in his 40s in the creek near the railway tracks in Rana Nagar, following which the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) was informed, RDMC chief Avinash Sawant said. The RDMC team and local firemen rushed to the scene and fished out the body, which was handed over to the local police, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered for now and further probe is under way.

