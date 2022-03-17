Left Menu

UAE announces its intent to begin bilateral trade talks with Australia - minister

Thani Al Zeyoudi Image Credit: Flickr
The United Arab Emirates announced its intent to begin talks with Australia about a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to boost bilateral trade, the Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi said on Twitter on Thursday.

